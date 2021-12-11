Fire in Single-Family Home Displaces Six Residents

A single-family home has been deemed uninhabitable and has caused six people to be displaced after a fire that happened this morning.

What Happened?

At 5:26 a.m., the Naperville Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire of a home located in the 300 block of Weatherford Lane. When firefighters arrived, they found two cars on fire in the driveway, as well as heavy fire in the garage. The fire from the garage extended into the second floor living space and attic, according to a Naperville Fire Department press release.

Crews verified all the home’s occupants were outside of the house. Due to the “large volume of fire,” it took 43 minutes for personnel to “get the fire under control,” according to the press release. Firefighters stayed for an additional hour to extinguish hot spots.

Cause Under Investigation

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no injuries to the home occupants or firefighters. The home “suffered substantial smoke, fire, and water damage.” Because of this, it’s been deemed uninhabitable. The fire has displaced six people and caused over $300,000 in damages.

About Naperville Fire Department

The mission of the Naperville Fire Department is to respond to all emergency and non-emergency calls for service in a time that meets the expectations of the community and to promote safe practices through ongoing fire prevention and public education programs. The Fire Department is made up of about 200 employees at 10 stations answering over 14,000 calls for service in 2020.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.