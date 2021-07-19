Naperville Fire Department Performs Water Rescue, Driver in the Car

The Naperville Fire Department performed a water rescue earlier this morning after receiving a call that a car was in the water with the driver inside, according to a Naperville Fire Department press release.

Water Rescue

At 6:46 a.m., the fire department arrived at the scene at Brookdale Road and Bond Street. The driver was found in the car and immediately taken out for a medic to examine. The driver was taken to Edward Hospital for further medical attention.

According to the press release, the Naperville Fire Department searched the car and the entire body of water. No other people were found. No firefighter injuries were reported.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Warrenville Fire Protection District and, the Naperville Police Department. The response included the Naperville Fire Department Dive Team, two Medics, two Engines, one Squad, one Ladder Truck, Battalion 1, and Battalion 2.

About the Naperville Fire Department

The mission of the Naperville Fire Department is to respond to all emergency and non-emergency calls for service in a time that meets the expectations of the community and to promote safe practices through ongoing fire prevention and public education programs.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.