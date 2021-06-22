Fire Department Responds To House Fire On Jefferson Avenue

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a house fire last night on the 500 block of West Jefferson Avenue.

According to a news release put out by the NFD regarding the incident, fire teams were first alerted to a possible structure fire in the area at 8:55 p.m. At that time, one of the home’s residents called in to the NFD, reporting smoke alarms ringing in the building. At 9 p.m., fire investigators found heavy smoke inside the home’s third floor, triggering a full emergency response.

No Injuries In House Fire, But Extensive Damage

Three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one heavy rescue squad, two medic units, and two battalion commanders responded to the house fire. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flame on the home’s third floor; it took 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No fatalities or injuries were reported from the scene. All of the house’s residents – including two adults, seven children and a dog – evacuated the building prior to first responders’ arrival. Likewise, no firefighters were injured while working in the house.

The Naperville Transportation, Engineering and Development Team determined that the house was uninhabitable. Investigation into the fire’s cause is still ongoing.

How To Help

The house fire was far from the only disaster to strike Naperville residents within the last 48 hours. Sunday night’s EF-3 tornado likewise toppled several homes and left Naperville residents displaced. Fortunately, numerous community groups have stepped forward to lend a hand.

For more information about how you can help those affected by recent disasters, follow this link.

Naperville News 17’s David Byrnes reports.

