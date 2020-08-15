Lawnmower

Fire Department Responds to Fire Started by Lawnmower

Posted on August 15, 2020

Fire Started by Lawnmower

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a fire that started from a lawnmower in the garage of a home.

On August 14 at around 9:57 p.m., firefighters received a call for a two-story single family house located in the 1400 block of English Court.

According to the fire department, there were four people in the home and there was a small fire in the garage. The fire didn’t spread to the home, and the building has been deemed habitable.

Minor Evaluation

One person was looked over, treated, and then released at the scene by the fire department. No firefighters were injured.

 

