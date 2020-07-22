Fire Deemed Suspicious

Fire Deemed “Suspicious in Nature” at Multi-Family Residence

Posted on July 21, 2020

A Tuesday afternoon fire has been deemed “suspicious in nature.”

Fire in West Naperville

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a fire alarm notification, in addition to a 911 call, to a multi-family residential unit on the 700 block of Inland Circle at 3:57 P.M. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes of receiving the call. No fire was visible despite the 911 call noting a fire in the rear of the building.

A fire was found on the first floor in the rear of the building, which was extinguished within 30 minutes of first responders arriving at the scene. An additional 90 minutes were spent by the crew clearing smoldering debris and removing smoke from the building.

The response consisted of three engine companies, two truck companies, one squad company, two ambulances, and two battalion commanders. A total of 24 personnel  responded to the scene of the incident.

Fire Deemed Suspicious

No injuries to occupants or firefighters occurred. A total of 18 adults and two children have been displaced by the fire. Investigators from the Naperville Fire Investigation Team and Naperville Police Department are now working to identify a suspect.

Kevin Jackman reports for Naperville News 17.

