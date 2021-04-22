Final Meeting for Three Council Members

April 20, 2021 marked the final Naperville City Council meeting for three members on the dais.

Final Meeting

Councilwoman Judy Brodhead has reached her term limit after serving on the council since first being elected in 2009. However, she has served in other municipal capacities for far longer than that. Brodhead is an associate professor of English at North Central College.

Councilman Kevin Coyne did not seek reelection this year and will be stepping down after six years of service on the council. Prior to that, Coyne was on the Planning and Zoning Commission from 2011-2015. Coyne is a partner at the law firm Chuhak & Tecson, P.C.

Councilman John Krummen was also first elected in to city council in 2015. He was not reelected in the April 6, 2021 Consolidated General Election. Krummen also served on multiple boards and commissions prior to his initial election. He is in technical sales leadership with a manufacturing startup and is an adjunct professor of graduate-level economics and finance at some local universities.

New Faces

With the trio’s final meeting behind them, Brodhead, Coyne, and Krummen will be replaced on the dais by three new members: Ian Holzhauer, Paul Leong, and Jennifer Bruzan Taylor. They will be sworn in at an inauguration ceremony on May 2.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

