Final Consolidated Election Numbers Change Park Board Result

Final numbers for the April 6 consolidated election, including mail-in ballots, have been counted by the DuPage County and Will County clerk’s offices. Naperville City Council, Naperville School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, and the Naperville Park Board each had four seats up for grabs.

Most seats predicted after initial election night tallies held, with the exception of the Naperville Park District.

Here are the final consolidated election results.

Park Board

All four seats for the Naperville Park Board will be filled by women.

Mary Gibson won a seat with 10,778 votes, Allison Thompson with 9,682 votes, Leslie Ruffing with 9,264 votes, and Rhonda Ansier with 8,052 votes.

Incumbent Mike King came in fifth with a total of 7,766 votes.

Naperville City Council

Naperville City Council has one incumbent returning and three new people who will be up on the dais.

Ian Holzhauer won a seat with a total of 9,531 votes, incumbent Benny White with 9,326 votes, Paul Leong with 7,873 votes, and Jennifer Bruzan Taylor with 7,741 votes.

Candidate Allison Longenbaugh came in fifth with a total of 7,684 – only 57 votes behind Taylor.

District 203

All three District 203 incumbents who ran will be returning, with one new board member taking the last seat.

Incumbent and current board president Kristin Fitzgerald won a seat with a total of 8,185 votes, incumbent Donna Wandke with 7,240 votes, incumbent Charles Cush with 6,713 votes, and Amanda McMillen with 6,617.

Candidate Adam Russo came in fifth with a total of 4,612 votes.

District 204

District 204 also saw both of its incumbents returning, with two new board members.

Incumbent Laurie Donahue won a seat with 6,514 votes, incumbent Susan Taylor-Demming with 6,431 votes, Allison Fosdick with 5,673 votes, and Supna C. Jain with 5,632 votes.

Candidate Shannon Adcock came in fifth with a total of 4,451 votes.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.