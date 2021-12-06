Final 248th Ave Meeting | PappaRoti Opening in Naperville | NCC Headed to Semifinals

Final Public Meeting for 248th Ave Improvements

A final public information meeting for the 248th Avenue Improvement Project will be held this Wednesday. The city is working to improve the portion that runs from 95th Street to 103rd Street. The goal of the 248th Ave project is to create a better driving experience for motorists and a better recreational experience for bicyclists and pedestrians. The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 95th Street Library. Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2024.

PappaRoti Opening in Naperville

PappaRoti, a worldwide coffee shop franchise, will be opening a location in Naperville. The new store will have a variety of beverages and their signature coffee-coated buns. Flavors include their traditional Signature Bun, the Nuts for Nutella Bun, and the Cotton Candy Bun. PappaRoti, which first started in Malaysia, will open its doors at 376 Route 59 in early December.

Saints Peter and Paul Anniversary

Saints Peter and Paul is celebrating 175 years in Naperville. The catholic church was first introduced to the community as Saint Raphael Parish in 1846, before the name changed to what we know today. Saints Peter and Paul has been celebrating the anniversary throughout the year. But the culmination was Bishop Ronald Hicks, the new bishop of the Diocese of Joliet, making his first formal celebration with the Naperville parish community over the weekend.

Hanukkah Celebrations

Today marks the last day of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights. Over the weekend, Congregation Beth Shalom celebrated with their youngest learners at Sunday school. Kindergarten students recited prayers, reviewed why they celebrate the holiday, and played dreidel. Chabad of Naperville held a family fun day with a helicopter chocolate gelt drop and a car parade in Downtown Naperville.

NCC Football Headed to Semifinals

The North Central College football team is heading to the Division III semifinals for the third time in school history after a dominant victory over RPI on Saturday. The Cardinals jumped out early and took down the Engineers 55 to 6, advancing to face Mt. Union in the semifinals. NCC will face the Purple Raiders in Alliance, Ohio with a trip to the Stagg Bowl on the line. The game can be streamed on ESPN 3 at 11 a.m. this Saturday.

COD Football Win NJCAA National Championship

Congratulations also go out to the College of DuPage football team. The Chaparrals won the inaugural NJCAA Division III National Championship over Nassau Community College. COD scored the winning touchdown with 21 seconds left for a 34-29 victory.