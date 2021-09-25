Action to settle the Kendall County court case between former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and a man who accused him of child sexual abuse has been delayed until next week. A hearing on the agreement is now expected to take place Monday.

The lawsuit alleges that Hastert refused to pay a portion of a $3.5 million deal enacted in exchange for remaining mum about the alleged sexual abuse the man experienced when he was a teenager and Hastert was a wrestling coach at Yorkville High School in the 1980s.

Originally, both sides were set to finalize the settlement agreement and notify the judge this week.

A hearing last week before a judge was canceled as both sides announced they had reached a deal.

The man, who is accusing Hastert of sexual abuse, has only been referred to as James Doe in court documents, to date.

The man’s identity was expected to be revealed publicly had the case gone to trial, in accordance to an earlier ruling made by a judge.

The hush money case first came to light in 2016 around the time when Hastert pleaded guilty to federal criminal banking charges. He would ultimately serve more than a year in prison before his release in the summer of 2017.

The details of the tentative settlement agreement have yet to be released.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

Photo courtesy of Ron Sachs—REX/Shutterstock.com