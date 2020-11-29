Festival of Lights at Cosley Zoo

Festival of Lights

Cosley Zoo’s annual Festival of Lights and Christmas Tree Sale is back for this year’s holiday season.

“The Festival of Lights here at Cosley Zoo is just a way for families to come out, enjoy being together. We have light displays set up throughout the entire zoo so they can walk the zoo and enjoy the lights together,” said Tami Romejko, education and guest experiences manager at Cosley Zoo. “They’re going to see various, mostly animal-themed, light displays throughout our various exhibits as well. So over by our duck pond we have light displays. Over by our pigs and chickens, back by our bobcat.”

Christmas Tree Sale

“As a part of our Festival of Lights we also have a tree sale,” said Romejko. “So we are selling trees of various sizes. We have four different varieties, ranging from three feet to over 12 feet.”

Wreaths, garlands, and roping are also available for purchase.

A Family Tradition

The zoo’s event has been going on for over 30 years, and Romejko said it’s become a tradition for families.

“It definitely has become a family tradition for many, many people. We will see people year after year come in, people will comment about how it’s their family tradition to come and pick out a tree, walk through the lights, have hot chocolate, and just enjoy making a day o fit or an evening of it,” said Romejko.

Lights come on starting at 3 p.m. This year due to the pandemic, timed entry tickets are required.

The Festival of Lights and Christmas Tree Sale runs until December 30.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.