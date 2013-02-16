For the second year, Feed the Need brought together Naperville churches to perform service in a Mobile Pack for the Aurora site of Feed My Starving Children.

Feed My Starving Children provides all the necessary items for volunteers to pack meals to be sent to hunger stricken parts of the globe.

This year’s event was held at Good Shepard Lutheran Church.

“Last year we had four churches and we packed 179,000 meals, with 1,100 volunteers,” said Les May, who helps coordinate the event. “This year we’re at ten churches and 2,100 volunteers and we’re going to pack 435,000.”

How much of an impact can that many meals make?

“If you think about it we are doing over 400,000 meals and that’s going to feed 2,000 kids a meal a day for an entire year,” said Lauren Dill, a team leader at Feed My Starving Children.

During a Mobile Pack, the hosts are responsible for funding all the meals they put together and volunteers perform the same tasks as they would if they visited the Aurora site. Bags are filled with rice, sealed, and boxed to be sent over seas. Anyone can get involved.

“I’ve had a number of people I’ve worked with today say, ‘You know I can’t stand for long periods of time, but I can sit and put on labels,’” said Good Shepard’s Pastor Gary Olson. “There’s a job for everybody. The joy of people who otherwise couldn’t get a mission project and care for someone in a far away place are coming on a cold February day and making a difference in the lives of others.”

“It’s full of energy and fun,” said Bob Heubner, who also helps coordinate the event. “There’s nothing better you could do with 90 minutes and feel like you’re making a difference.”

“I haven’t seen anyone leave sad,” said Bob’s daughter Kandace Heubner. “I’ve seen smiles on everyone’s faces; everyone is having so much fun.”

On top of providing manpower for Feed My Starving Children, Feed the Need has also exposed many residents to the work the organization does.

“Because they got involved in Feed the Need they saw what this was all about and then got involved at the site in nearby Aurora,” said Pastor Olson.

Event organizers hope to continue expanding the event across the entire city and with the goal of packing one million meals next year.