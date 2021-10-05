Fatal Crash | Test To Stay | Toys For Tots

Fatal Crash

A 60-year-old Aurora man died in a single car crash yesterday around 11 a.m. at the intersection of 95th Street and Wolf’s Crossing Road. Police say the car was traveling west on 95th Street toward Wolf’s Crossing Road when it struck a traffic signal. The man was the sole occupant of the 2009 Audi A5, and was dead when police arrived. The area was closed for over seven hours as police investigated the scene. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-305-5477.

Test to Stay Update

Naperville School District 203 may be able to utilize the Test to Stay option with the help of the SHIELD Illinois Saliva Test. Superintendent Dan Bridges said SHIELD Illinois could provide staff, materials, and saliva sample transportation to support Test to Stay in the district at a centralized location, including weekends. The Test-to-Stay program allows students and staff who are identified as close contacts to continue coming to school instead of being quarantined if they had been masked. The DuPage County Health Department does not endorse Test to Stay, but is allowing school districts to implement it if they choose. Because of this, the health department is not providing districts assistance. District 203 will continue to work with SHIELD Illinois to see if they can implement it.

Proposed Capital Improvement Plan

Also at the meeting, district administration presented the Five Year Capital Improvement Plan to the board. Proposed projects for summer 2022 include a courtyard renovation at Kennedy Junior High School, window and door replacement at Washington Junior High School, and a remodel of the Naperville Central Horticulture classroom. The total proposed budget for the 2022-2023 projects is $6 million. The board will vote on whether to approve these projects at the next meeting.

Election Recount

The DuPage County Election Authority began a recount for the November 2020 race for DuPage County Auditor Monday. Democrat Bill White was declared the victor in the election by 75 votes over Republican Bob Grogan. League of Women Voters members from across Chicago’s suburbs will be on site throughout the recount process serving as nonpartisan poll watchers. At the end of the recount, League chapters will be ready to issue a statement on the process.

Toys For Tots

The holiday season is right around the corner, and that means another year of making kids smile with the DuPage County Toys-for-Tots program. Members of the Naperville Park District Police are inviting the community to donate new, unwrapped toys to five Naperville Park District locations. The donation drive starts this Thursday, October 7, and lasts until December 11. A list of collection sites is available on the DuPage County Toys for Tots website.