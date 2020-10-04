Family Fun at Abbey Farms’ Pumpkin Daze

Pumpkin Daze

As the weather grows cooler, Abbey Farms in Aurora might be one spot for you to visit.

The farm’s annual fall event, Pumpkin Daze, is welcoming families in.

“Pumpkin Daze is really a fall celebration that concentrates on having outdoor family, safe fun this year especially,” said Adam Voirin, chief operating officer at Abbey Farms.” We have one of the largest corn mazes in Kane County. A lot of different fun, kind of old world attractions like mazes and tractor rides.”

Family Fun Attractions

Though there aren’t just old world attractions at the event.

Kids spent their time spinning around at the hamster wheel race, making their way down the megadrop slide, flying by on the zip line, shooting corns out of a cannon, and more.

And of course, one of the attractions that’s a must at any fall event – the pumpkin farm.

Safety Precautions

To keep people spaced out and safe, timed-entry tickets are required.

“We do have certain areas that are mask-required areas for guests,” said Voirin. “We have a lot of attractions where we’re sanitizing after every single use.”

Usually on a busy day, the event brings in 4,000 to 5,000 people. But this year, only up to 250 people can come in per hour.

“It’s been very rewarding for people to come out and say you’re doing a nice job. Thank you for staying open, thank you for taking safety into mind,” said Voirin. “We knew it was a big gamble but for the business to survive we had to open. So we’re really thankful for people willing to come out.”

On weekends, you can stop by the petting zoo, enjoy some live music, and grab a drink at the beer and wine tent.

Pumpkin Daze will run until November 1.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.