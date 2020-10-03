Fall Family Fun

Fall Family Fun Day Coming to Water Street in Downtown Naperville

Posted on October 3, 2020

Fall Family Fun Day

Halloween and the fall season may feel a bit different this year. That’s why merchants of Water Street in Downtown Naperville will be celebrating with a Fall Family Fun Day on October 24.

Activities

The Foyo Plaza will be lined with various sized pumpkins for children under 12 to choose from. Pumpkins are free at the no-contact pumpkin patch.

A street chalk artist and muralist, Nate Baranowski, will be creating a fall-themed 3-D chalk painting on the plaza for families to take interactive photos. And kids can pick up free alpine hats from London Skye.

Balloon twisting, a clown, and a stilt-walker will also be part of the celebrations.

Families are asked to wear masks and maintain social distance.

Fall Family Fun Day will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Naperville Halloween Recommendations

On October 1, the City of Naperville released their recommendations regarding trick-or-treating this year.

The city is providing residents with printable signs to show if their homes are participating. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to stay in small groups, wear face coverings, and maintain social distance. Those handing out candy are encouraged to wear a mask and gloves and hand out pieces separately, rather than having them in a bowl for kids to choose.

The city has no ordinance designating set trick-or-treating times.

