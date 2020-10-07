Fair Oaks Ford Virtual Fundraiser for Naperville Central’s Band Programs

Ford Drive 4 UR School

Fair Oaks Ford in Naperville is hosting a virtual fundraiser for the Naperville Central High School bands and color guard programs.

“Last year we worked with [Ford] and we did a drive-thru in the parking lot at the school and we had Ford cars and we had tracks set up and everything, but this year we were unable to do so due to COVID-19,” said Debbie Wiles, color guard director at Naperville Central High School. “So Ford went back to the drawing board and came up with a way to give back to the community in a virtual fashion.”

This year’s Ford Drive 4 UR School will take participants on a virtual drive to try out three of their brand new models. They will be asked to do a pre-survey and a post-survey as well.

The experience will take around five to 10 minutes and is open to anyone around the country over the age of 18, but only one person per household can sign up.

Last year was the first time the fundraiser was brought to Naperville Central. The school’s band and color guard programs were able to raise $2,000.

This year, for each person who takes a test drive, Ford will pitch in $20. A maximum of 300 people can participate, which would help the school programs receive a total of $6,000.

“One of the beautiful things about our program is we like to find a place for everyone. And we do our best to make sure finances are not the reason why a student can’t participate,” said Brandon Estes, one band director at Naperville Central High School. “By doing this fundraising effort, this helps to ensure that all students are able to participate in something special in their high school careers.”

Community Support

Band director DJ Alstadt also appreciates the support from Ford.

“Through these days, we as teachers are looking to partner with our business community and ways not only to have our families involved but also ways for our businesses to financially make it through these very challenging days,” said Alstadt. “And together is going to really be the only way to do this.”

The Ford Drive 4 UR School fundraiser will take place on October 10 from 10-2 p.m.

You can preregister here.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.