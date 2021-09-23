The Eyes to the Skies festival in Lisle is ending. The Eyes to the Skies Festival Board and Committee announced the news in a press release this morning.

Cancelations, Lack of Volunteers

The three to four day event featuring hot-air balloons, fireworks, vendors, carnival rides and refreshments has been a suburban summer staple since 1982. But the event has been canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, and the consequences have been permanent.

“Unfortunately with the cancellation of the large festival over the last two years due to Covid-19, the Eyes to the Skies Festival will be disbanding due to a lack of interest and support from community members and a decreasing number of available volunteers who are able to meet the time commitment of running the 3-4 day event,” reads the release.

New Event Coming

Organizers said a new celebration will be in the works, saying “the Village of Lisle and Lisle Park District will be working together to bring the Lisle community a new, smaller event to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.”

Thankful for Contributors

Tens of thousands typically attended Eyes to the Skies each year. Organizers shared their gratitude toward those who had contributed and participated. “We would like to thank the community and volunteers that supported us, our affiliate charity organizations and intergovernmental agencies for their support over the years,” they said in the press release.

They went on to ask for continued volunteer and fundraising support for the organizations that Eyes to the Skies benefitted: Lisle Area Chamber of Commerce, Lisle Education Foundation, Lisle Kiwanis, Lisle Lions, Lisle Partners for Parks Foundation and the Lisle Rotary Club.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

