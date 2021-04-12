Eyes to the Skies Festival Canceled This Summer

Eyes to the Skies Canceled

This year’s Eyes to the Skies Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. This is the second year in a row that the event has been canceled due to COVID-19 mitigations.

“Although we have made great strides over the past few months in containing and reducing the spread, it is with great sadness that we are announcing that the 2021 Eyes to the Skies Festival and Carnival will not be held this year either,” said the Eyes to the Skies Board and Committee in a statement on their website.

The 2021 event was scheduled for July 2, 3, and 4.

Back in 2022

According to the website, the festival is planned to be back in 2022. Updates will be posted on their website and Facebook page.

What is Eyes to the Skies?

The Eyes to the Skies festival is an annual summer event held in Lisle. It’s run by volunteers and all proceeds are donated to local charities including Kiwanis Club of Lisle, Rotary Club of Lisle, and the Lions Club of Lisle.

The event features music, games, carnival rides, food, fireworks and per its name – hot air balloons. Balloonists launch into the sky twice a day when wind and weather conditions allow and attendees can take a tethered balloon ride. Tens of thousands usually attend the three day event.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.