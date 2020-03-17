Extra Precautions Taken By Naperville First Responders    

Naperville’s first responders are putting extra precautions in place due to COVID-19.

9-1-1 Precautions:

When dialing 9-1-1, callers should alert the dispatcher if they, or anyone with them, is experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Use Online Police Reports When Possible:

In a non-emergency scenario, officers ask that you use their online reporting system to fill out a report whenever possible. You can check the police department’s website for a list of incident types that apply for non-emergency police reports.

Additional Precautions:

Other precautionary measures taken by both police and fire departments include:

Suspending fingerprinting services

Cancellation of all police and fire trainings, presentations, classes and tours for the next 30 days

Closing fire and police buildings to the public

FOIA request filing online

Paying or appealing parking tickets online

First responders practicing social distancing whenever possible

First responders wearing protective gear when necessary

Using phone response instead of in-person response to a call for service if suitable for the nature of the call

Ready to Respond:

Naperville’s first responders stress that they will continue to provide critical emergency services to the city. They are working closely with state and regional health officials to monitor the ongoing status of coronavirus in our area, and continue to provide the best protection for our city.

