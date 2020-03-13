Experts Tell Us The Best Way to Clean a COVID-19 Area

Health experts have said its no longer a matter of if, but when COVID-19 will in our area.

So what happens when the virus does come to the area? Aftermath Services, a local company that specializes in crime, trauma, and biohazard cleanups, say an important thing is cleansing the area so the spread can be minimized.

The company has worked with around 50 organizations that have been affected by the virus and phone calls about their services has increased from 50 calls a day to 300 because of the pandemic.

The company’s CEO, Doug Berto, said he’s seen people cleaning COVID-19 areas without proper equipment, which could put others at risk.

“What they’re doing is putting their employees at risk who are doing the cleaning,” said Berto. “They’re cross contaminating and taking it home. They’re black bagging it, just a regular old garbage bag, so they’re putting it into the environment and if someone touches that as they’re taking the trash out it just multiplies.”

What Should Communities Members do For Cleaning and Disinfecting?

Aftermath says the proper way to disinfect an area with a coronavirus case is to hire professionals. But everyone should continue to actively and often disinfect their home and work.

“Clean all the high touch areas, all the computers, phones, the keyboard mouses, the arm rails, the chair, [and] the tables,” said Berto.

If you want to learn more about the novel coronavirus and cleaning and disinfecting methods you can visit the Center for Disease Control’s website.

