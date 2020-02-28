Experts Monitoring Coronavirus Spread in Illinois

With concerns about the coronavirus rising, we spoke with experts at Edward Hospital to find out what precautions are being taken.

Coronavirus called COVID-19

This particular strand of coronavirus, called COVID-19, originated in the Hubei province of China. Though there are confirmed cases in the U.S., experts say there’s still little reason to panic.

“The COVID-19 virus as of now is not circulating in Illinois,” said Jonathan Pinsky, M.D., the medical director infection control at Edward Hospital. “However this is a rapidly changing situation. So the risk to you or anyone else at this time is extremely low that you would be infected with the coronavirus.”

CDC Recommendations

Dr. Pinsky said the Center for Disease Control has recommended only screening patients experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness who have traveled to China or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

“I think the most important thing is to control the people coming in from areas that have transmission and keep those people away from the general public until they’re out of the incubation period,” he said.

Local school districts are monitoring the situation as well. In statements emailed to parents, Districts 203 and 204 said they are following guidance from the CDC.

The Illinois Department of Public Health released a statement saying ours is the first state to provide COVID-19 testing in-state, hopefully making diagnoses more efficient.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

