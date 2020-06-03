Exchange Club of Naperville 2020 Youth Scholarships

The Exchange Club of Naperville announced their 2020 Youth Scholarship recipients on Tuesday.

Awarded Scholarships

This year’s scholarship honorees from the senior class include:

Katherine Kingsbury, Neuqua Valley High School

Brenna Shapiro, Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy

Alexandria Cannon, Waubonsie Valley High School

Juan David Campolargo, Benet Academy

Youth of the Year, Janette Kazlauskas, Benet Academy

ACE 2020 Youth Scholarship

The ACE (Accepting the Challenge of Excellence) 2020 Youth Scholarship was awarded to:

Claire Kubacki, Benet Academy.

The Exchange Club is proud of these outstanding high school seniors and wish

them the best in furthering their education.

About the Exchange Club

The Exchange Club’s Mission Statement reads:

The Exchange Club of Naperville is about people helping people in the belief that hope for tomorrow happens today. We are about giving back a little of ourselves to our community. We are about growing within ourselves through our efforts to help others. We are about developing close personal relationships with newly found friends.

We come together in order to eliminate child abuse in all forms, to foster the health and growth of a strong family unit, to promote Americanism, to strengthen the education of our children and to give ourselves in service to our community.

