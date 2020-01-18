Enchanted Railroad is Back for Another Year

Enchanted Railroad

The Enchanted Railroad at the Morton Arboretum is back for the 18th year!

“The Enchanted Railroad is a model train display that the trains wind through miniatures of arboretum trees and buildings and events that happen here,” said Mary D’Emico, special event coordinator at the Morton Arboretum.

The Displays

This year, the large display highlights the arboretum and some of its events including the Arbor Day plant sale, Destination Asia and Bonsai show, and the Husky Heroes.

Two new additions this year are the Illumination and Human and Nature displays.

The two-level display definitely captivated all the kids as they watched around 10 trains follow their routes.

A Team Effort

Building the 20 by 40 foot base structure takes two weeks, and it’s a team effort between the arboretum and the LGB Model Railroad Club of Chicago.

“They provide all of the tracks, all of the trains. They’re the conductors while the show runs for the whole month. And then the arboretum helps to create the scenes and put the miniatures in place,” said D’Emico.

The Enchanted Railroad tickets are free with general admission and you can hop on the train until February 23.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

