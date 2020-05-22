On the final day of e-learning in District 203 for the 2019-20 academic year, the graduating fifth graders from Elmwood Elementary School took part in the Elmwood Elementary Honk Off Parade – a caravan of honking cars, celebrating the advancement to Lincoln Junior High School.

During a traditional school year, parents, teachers and staff would line the hallways of Elmwood, applauding as the fifth graders exited the building as students for the final time.

A New Tradition?

This year, dozens of cars decorated with balloons, signs and well wishes made the two-block loop near the school as friends and neighbors showed their support by waving, clapping, ringing bells, and displaying homemade signs.

Hopefully any future Elmwood Elementary Honk Off Parades won’t need social distancing guidelines. But the neighboring community made sure it was a memorable day for the class of 2020.

High School Grads Celebrated Too

District 203 recently celebrated their high school seniors as well, with virtual events held on Monday night.

Naperville North’s Salute to Seniors started out with a speech from Principal Stephanie Posey. The celebration video also featured encouraging messages from students and teachers, student performances, and the full list of names of the graduating class of 2020.

Naperville Central’s Class of 2020 Commemorative Program kicked it off with performances from the winter assembly and then began with teacher, student, and staff speakers. The celebration video also featured student performances, the best of Hawk TV’s Cole in the Café, a TikTok video, and ended with a special montage of the graduating classes’ best memories and even photos of people who donned their cap and gown.

