Ellie’s Deli Co-Founder, Faris Sweiss, Suffers Fatal Accident

Faris Sweiss, a founding member of Naperville’s Ellie’s Deli, suffered a fatal accident on August 30th, 2020.

A statement on Ellie’s Deli’s website reads:

“One of our founders, Faris Sweiss, a father, brother, son, and US Veteran, was taken away from us in a tragic accident on August 30th, 2020. He had just turned 32 years young. He not only left behind cherished memories, and was beloved by so many, his legacy lives on through his two young sons. He had charisma that would light up a room. He was always known to have enough room in his heart for anyone who needed love. He was a giving being, who would give you the shirt off his back, and never hold it over your head, and that was one of his strongest characteristics. We have set up a GoFundMe in his memory, to raise funds to guarantee a strong future for the two angels he left behind, Christian & Roman,”

A post on the Ellie’s Deli Facebook page also read:

“We ask you to understand our pain and excuse the reason we have to close our Deli for a few days, while we process things,”

A GoFundMe has been started to support Sweiss’ two sons.

photo courtesy: Ellie’s Deli