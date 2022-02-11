Naperville has added a business to its downtown area that brings a new sense of style

Ellce Home

Ellce Home, owned by Napervillian Lauren Fasolo, helps customers create interior design plans and offers curated pieces for purchase.

“So they’re welcome to come in and just shop on their own if they have something that they have in mind, or one of the design team can help them. If they had a floor plan even, we can help with the rug, sofa, lighting, accessories, the whole thing,” Fasolo said.

Hometown Draw

Fasolo has been running her business and designing home interiors in Chicagoland for 12 years, but she chose Naperville to be the home of her first storefront.

“I came back here because family and friends were here and I like working with them. You know, a lot of the people I work with today are people that I’ve known for a really long time”, explained Fasolo.

Grand Opening

Last Friday, Ellce Home hosted a private grand opening of the new shop located at 21 W. Jefferson Ave. Fasolo said it was satisfying to see her long-time vision for the store fulfilled.

“You know it was a dream, honestly. Like I said, since I was like 14 I was rearranging my room so I could have some more private space to get away from my sister back then, or making things function better in my life. So to finally be able to the shop that I dreamed of when I created the name Ellce Home 20 years ago is really kind of cool”, Fasolo concluded.

For Naperville News 17, I’m Ryan Sartori.

