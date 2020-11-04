election night update - will and dupage counties

With a record number of mail-in ballots reported in both DuPage and Will counties and thousands yet to be counted, late into election night many races are still too close to call.

As of midnight, here’s where some of our top local races stand:

6th Congressional District

With 63% of the estimated vote reporting per the New York Times, Democrat incumbent Sean Casten currently leads Republican Jeanne Ives and Libertarian Bill Redpath. Casten holds 51% of the current vote, Ives has 47.4% and Redpath with 1.7%.

11th Congressional District

With 75% of the estimated vote reporting per the New York Times, several sources have called the race for Democrat incumbent Bill Foster. Foster won 63.9 percent of the current vote, while Republican challenger Rick Laib won 36.1% of the vote. This is the only race of those listed in this article which has been called.

14th Congressional District

With 57% of the estimated vote reporting per the New York Times, Republican challenger Jim Oberweis currently leads Democrat incumbent Lauren Underwood. Oberweis has 50.9% of current votes cast, while Underwood has 49.1%.

41st Representative District, Illinois General Assembly

According to CBS Chicago, 100% of precincts have been reported and currently Democrat Janet Yang Rohr holds a slight lead over Republican incumbent Grant Wehrli with 50.15% of the vote.

42nd Representative District, Illinois General Assembly

According to CBS Chicago, 100% of precincts have been reported and currently Republican incumbent Amy Grant holds a 54.06% lead over Democrat Ken Mejia-Beal.

81st Representative District, Illinois General Assembly

According to CBS Chicago, 99.17% of precincts have been reported and currently Republican Laura Hois holds a slight lead over Democrat incumbent Anne Stava-Murray with 50.5% of the vote.

97th Representative District, Illinois General Assembly

NBC 5 Chicago says 100% of precincts have reported and currently Republican incumbent Mark Batinick has 52% of the vote over Democrat Harry Benton.

DuPage County Clerk of Circuit Court

With 99.57% of precincts reporting Republican incumbent Chris Kachiroubas is at 51.32% over Democrat nominee Candice Adams.

DuPage County Board, District 5

With 100% of precincts reporting Democrat nominee Amy Chavez has 54.94% of the vote, ahead of Republican nominee and current Naperville City Councilman Kevin Coyne.

DuPage Forest Preserve, District 5

With 100% of DuPage County precincts reporting, Democrat Barbara O’Meara has 53.26% of the vote, with incumbent Republican Mary Lou Wehrli holding 46.74% of the vote.

DuPage County Referendum Questions

All three DuPage County referendum questions currently are leaning toward a “Yes” vote with 99.57% of precincts reporting. They are as follows:

Shall DuPage County continue to consider financial support of law enforcement and public safety its top budgeting priority?

75.3% Yes

24.91% No

In order to fight the spread of COVID-19, shall DuPage County obtain a stockpile of personal protective equipment for distribution to nursing homes, first responders, health care providers, and at risk communities who are not otherwise able to obtain personal protective equipment?

88.9% Yes

11.10% No

Shall DuPage County continue to fund and support training methods that decrease the risk of injury to officers and suspects for local law enforcement agencies?

90.02% Yes

9.98 % No

Will County Chief Executive Officer

With 100% of votes cast through Election Day counted in Will County, Democrat Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant has almost 54% of the vote over Republican opponent Nick Ficarello.

Graduated Income Tax

The ballot measure to change Illinois’ tax system from a flat income tax to a graduated income tax currently sits at 55% no and 45% yes, per the New York Times. The measure requires a 60% overall approval of those voting on the measure, or approval by a majority of those voting in the election overall.

We will continue to update results as ballots are tallied and reported.

