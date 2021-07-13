Frontline Workers Leading Parade

The Naperville Jaycees announced that Edward Hospital’s frontline workers will be the Grand Marshal of the 2021 Labor Day Parade.

“We are proud and honored that our Edward Hospital frontline workers, who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to keep all those affected safe and in good health, will lead the Labor Day parade,” said 2021 Last Fling Co-Chair Pete Paulsen in a press release. Edward’s Frontline Workers to be Grand Marshal of Labor Day Parade

The parade, presented by the City of Naperville and the Jaycees, begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 6. It will start at Naperville North High School, then proceed south on Mill Street, east onto Jefferson Avenue, south on Main Street, west on Porter until its conclusion at Naperville Central High School.

The public is invited to gather along the roadsides for the event.

“We thank the Naperville Jaycees for the opportunity to serve as the Grand Marshal of this year’s Labor Day Parade,” said Joe Dant, President & CEO, Edward Hospital. “We truly appreciate the recognition of the staff’s efforts and are honored to have played such a critical role in caring for our community during the pandemic.”

The Last Fling

The 2021 Last Fling will take place throughout Labor Day Weekend, from September 3 to September 6. The block party-style event will take place along Jackson Avenue in Downtown Naperville. The Last Fling is the Naperville Jaycees’ largest fundraiser, raising over two million dollars for non-profit organizations throughout Naperville and DuPage County in the past 20 years.

More information and updates for the Last Fling and Labor Day Parade can be found on the Naperville Jaycees website.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo courtesy: Lindsay Cerchio