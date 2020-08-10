Edward Hospital’s Magnet Recognition

Did You know…

Edward Hospital has achieved Magnet recognition four times for its excellent nursing program? The hospital first achieved this status in 2005 and was the first hospital serving Will and DuPage counties to do so. Edward as then re-recognized in 2010, 2014, and most recently in 2019. There are 525 hospitals nationwide to achieve this honor, 46 of them in Illinois but only ten in Illinois that have achieved this status four or more times, including Edward.

Edward Hospital Nursing

Exceptional patient care is standard practice at Edward-Elmhurst Health. Their professional nurses deliver patient-centered quality care every day, backed by supportive colleagues who practice as a team. The hospital has about 1,200 nurses

More on What It Means to Be a Magnet Hospital

The American Nurses Credentialing Center chooses select hospitals with the recognition and a magnet hospital is the highest honor for professional nursing.

Their website describes The Magnet Recognition Program as one that “designates organizations worldwide where nursing leaders successfully align their nursing strategic goals to improve the organization’s patient outcomes. The Magnet Recognition Program provides a roadmap to nursing excellence, which benefits the whole of an organization. To nurses, Magnet Recognition means education and development through every career stage, which leads to greater autonomy at the bedside. To patients, it means the very best care, delivered by nurses who are supported to be the very best that they can be.”

Research shows that magnet hospitals provide: