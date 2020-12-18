Edward Hospital Workers Receive Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

A round of applause erupted at Edward Hospital today, as Respiratory Therapist Andy Dhanoa became the first frontline worker at the hospital to receive a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

HISTORY

Dhanoa said he had COVID-19 earlier this year. The 37-year-old said he’s feeling better now and was excited to be the first to receive the vaccine.

“I’m feeling pretty confident that I did the right thing,” said Dhanoa, who’s been working at Edward for a year. “I think everyone should get the vaccine. [It’s] just a sense of relief that I have the vaccine now.”

Dhanoa said he, along with the rest of Edward Hospital staff who received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine today, will be getting a second one on January 7.

Pfizer Vaccine

This morning the DuPage County Health Department, along with a police escort, dropped off 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at Naperville’s Edward Hospital.

“It’s really exciting because this is the beginning of [the end],” said Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, Medical Director of Infection Control at Edward Hospital. “The employees who got vaccinated today will be feeling a lot safer when they interact with patients. Just knowing that there may be a level of immunity that could provide additional protection.”

COVID-19 Is Still Here

Though today was big step in the battle against COVID-19, the war against it is not over.

Today, the hospital reported they were treating 81 patients with COVID-19. Dr. Pinksy warned community members that now is not the time to let your guard down.

“Our hope is as this vaccine rolls out to more and more people the transmission will decrease, and we may see COVID-19 cases may decline to our community,” said Dr. Pinksy.

More Vaccines May Soon Come

The Pfizer vaccine has been shown to be 95% effective against COVID-19.

Today an F.D.A. panel endorsed a second vaccine by Moderna for emergency use, moving it one step closer to being authorized for distribution.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

