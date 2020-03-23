Edward Hospital Treating Four COVID-19 Patients

Edward Hospital in Naperville is treating four patients who tested positive for COVID-19.
First Cases at Edward:
These are the first cases of COVID-19 to be treated at Edward Hospital.
Patient Details:
Here is the information we know about those patients, as per public relations and system director of Edward-Elmhurst Health, Keith Hartenberger.
– A DuPage County male in his 60’s, critical condition
– A DuPage County male in his 60’s, stable condition
– A Will County male in his 50’s, stable condition
– A Will County woman in her 50’s, stable condition
In Isolation:
They are all being treated in airborne isolation rooms.
Share your newstips with us, right here.
WANT TO STAY INFORMED?
Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!Sign Up Today!