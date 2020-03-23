Edward Hospital Treating Four COVID-19 Patients

Edward Hospital in Naperville is treating four patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

First Cases at Edward:

These are the first cases of COVID-19 to be treated at Edward Hospital.

Patient Details:

Here is the information we know about those patients, as per public relations and system director of Edward-Elmhurst Health, Keith Hartenberger.

– A DuPage County male in his 60’s, critical condition

– A DuPage County male in his 60’s, stable condition

– A Will County male in his 50’s, stable condition

– A Will County woman in her 50’s, stable condition

In Isolation:

They are all being treated in airborne isolation rooms.

