Edward Hospital

Edward Hospital Treating Four COVID-19 Patients

Posted on March 22, 2020

Edward Hospital in Naperville is treating four patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

First Cases at Edward:

These are the first cases of COVID-19 to be treated at Edward Hospital.

Patient Details:

Here is the information we know about those patients, as per public relations and system director of Edward-Elmhurst Health, Keith Hartenberger.

– A DuPage County male in his 60’s, critical condition
– A DuPage County male in his 60’s, stable condition
– A Will County male in his 50’s, stable condition
– A Will County woman in her 50’s, stable condition

In Isolation:

They are all being treated in airborne isolation rooms.

 

