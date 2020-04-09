60 cases edward hospital

Edward Hospital Treating 60 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Posted on April 9, 2020

Edward Hospital is currently treating 60 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Three New Deaths

Hospital spokesperson Keith Hartenberger reports that three patients died from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. The three were a Cook County man in his 30s, a DuPage County man in his 70s, and a DuPage County woman in her 90s.

To date, Edward Hospital has had seven deaths of patients from COVID-19.

Treated and Discharged

Hartenberger says that since March 24, 66 patients have been discharged from Edward Hospital after being treated for confirmed cases of COVID-19. Eight of those were discharged over the last 24 hours.

Naperville Confirmed Cases

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Naperville currently stands at 113. The DuPage County COVID-19 Case Map reports there are 78 confirmed cases in the DuPage section of Naperville, with the Will County dashboard reporting 35 in their section of the city.

Total Cases and Deaths for DuPage/Will Counties

Will County overall has recorded 1,012 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 44 deaths. DuPage County currently stands at 931 cases and 34 deaths.

About Edward-Elmhurst Health:

Edward-Elmhurst Health was created in 2013 by the merger of Edward Hospital in Naperville and Elmhurst Memorial Healthcare. It is made up of three different hospital systems: Edward Hospital, Elmhurst Hospital, and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health.

The system houses more than 50 outpatient treatment centers, spread throughout the west and southwest suburbs of Chicago. Their service area covers 1.7 million residents.

