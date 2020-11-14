Edward Hospital Receives National Award for Pediatrics

Edward Receives National Award

Edward Hospital in Naperville shared that the hospital has received a national award for outstanding achievement in pediatrics from Press Ganey, based on the Child Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS).

The 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes Edward’s “ability to reach the 95th percentile for each reporting period for the award year.”

The award is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in healthcare, according to Edward Hospital. The award is presented annually and the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each one-year reporting period.

“We’re very proud that Edward Hospital’s pediatric care has been recognized at the national level,” said Yvette Saba, System VP, Operations, responsible for the Women’s and Children’s services at Edward-Elmhurst Health. “What makes the award special is that it means we can assure parents their children are receiving high-level, comprehensive care close to home in their own communities.”

Pediatric Care at Edward

Some of the hospital’s pediatric care includes pediatric nurse navigators to coordinate all aspects of patient care, Level III newborn intensive care unit, newborn development multidisciplinary follow-up clinic for high-risk infants, care center for sexually abused children, inpatient pediatrics and pediatric intensive care unit, Ronald McDonald family room and sleep rooms, support groups, and more.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.