Edward Hospital Receives Generous Donation

The Ray Chinese School in Lisle made a generous donation to Edward Hospital.

Generous Donation

Boxes filled with around 4,000 face masks, almost 2,000 of them kn95, were delivered to the hospital today to help staff prepare for COVID-19 cases.

“I think this is just one situation where we’ve seen the Chinese-American population come forward and donate,” said Edward Hospital doctor, Sanjeeb Khatua. “But we’ve had multiple community members donate masks and other supplies and it’s been absolutely phenomenal to see the community support that we’ve had.”

They also dropped off medical gloves, face shields, and other personal protective equipment.

Community Support

The PPE donations were a combination of a fundraising effort started by the school and the community donating their personal supplies.

“We’re kind of fighting this COVID-19 virus as a group, as a team, as a community,” said Ray Chinese School Chairman, Jie Su. “So from the Chinese-American community standpoint, we want to do our best to support the medical professional staff that are on the front line to protect the community.”

Ray Chinese School also donated to the DuPage Medical Group in Glen Ellyn this morning.

Personal protective equipment you can donate includes masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, gloves, gowns, goggles and thermometers.

Food and money donations are also being accepted, and blood donations are encouraged.

