Edward Hospital: Growth Over 40 Years

Did you know…

…Edward Hospital has grown dramatically in the last 40 years?

In 1981, the hospital had 162 patient beds and 125 physicians. Today, it has 364 beds and 11-hundred doctors on its medical staff.

In 1988, the Edward Health & Fitness Center opened. It was the first medically-based fitness center in DuPage County.

In 1992, Edward became one of the first hospitals in Illinois to offer all private patient rooms, followed by other innovative patient care and customer service programs, including animal-assisted therapy, healing arts, concierge service and valet parking.

In 2002, the 71-bed Edward Heart Hospital opened and the Edward Cancer Center opened in 2005.

In 2006, Edward began offering services on its 60-acre Plainfield campus. which today includes an Emergency Center, Cancer, physician offices, outpatient services and a Surgery Center.

