Edward Hospital Expects Record Amount Of COVID Cases to Rise

Posted on November 4, 2020

It’s what health experts have feared since the spring, another COVID-19 surge.

“COVID is here, and it’s here with a vengeance,” said Mary Anderson, Manager of Infection Control & Prevention at Edward Hospital in Naperville.

Anderson, a medical expert with over 30 years of experience, said she’s never seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic, and warns it won’t go away overnight.

Record Amount Of COVID Cases

Currently Edward Hospital is treating a record blank amount of patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, Anderson says the novel virus affects those of all ages.

“On the inpatient side patients tend to be a little sicker, a little older, or have chronic health conditions,” said Anderson. “But our out-patient testing we have seen patients of every age, from infants to people in their 90s and 100s.”

Edward Hospital currently has 3-inpatient units, which amounts to about 90 beds for people with COVID-19

Anderson said it’s possible the Naperville hospital might see 100 active cases, so to deal with a potential over surge, Edward is currently working on adding an additional 30 beds.

COVID Cases On The Rise

COVID-19 surges are now a common thread throughout the state. Illinois’ 11 regions are all currently under some sort of enhanced mitigations.

Naperville too is seeing record numbers of active COVID-19 cases. According to the city’s dashboard Naperville currently has blank confirmed cases.

Upcoming Holidays

With the holiday season soon-to-come, which means friends and families gathering together to celebrate, COVID-19 cases across the state may rise.

“Anytime we gather together as a group we increase our risk for transmission and exposure to COVID-19,” said Anderson. “So we have to continue to be really careful to do all of those things. Wear our masks, clean our hands, keep our distance. Those are still really, really important even though we’re tired of doing them.”

Anderson said their experience this spring has helped prepare nurses, doctors, and the entire Edward team to deal with the continued expected rise of COVID-19 cases.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories
WHO IS CREATING YOUR VIDEO CONTENT?

WHO IS CREATING YOUR VIDEO CONTENT?

NCTV17 offers video production services.

cat2array(70) { [0]=> int(13781) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(13588) [8]=> int(13759) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11961) [16]=> int(12127) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(11111) [23]=> int(12126) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(6957) [32]=> int(12128) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(13774) [41]=> int(13) [42]=> int(18) [43]=> int(1036) [44]=> int(2663) [45]=> int(7053) [46]=> int(1714) [47]=> int(2657) [48]=> int(6494) [49]=> int(13317) [50]=> int(1233) [51]=> int(13595) [52]=> int(54) [53]=> int(1232) [54]=> int(32) [55]=> int(13773) [56]=> int(501) [57]=> int(33) [58]=> int(6733) [59]=> int(58) [60]=> int(38) [61]=> int(2) [62]=> int(375) [63]=> int(13777) [64]=> int(7) [65]=> int(13760) [66]=> int(13763) [67]=> int(42) [68]=> int(4) [69]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409