Edward Hospital Donates PPE to Help India

Donating PPE to Help India

“We’re very proud and happy today that we’re able to come through for the community in India and help them out as much as possible.”

Edward Hospital is doing what it can for India as the country’s COVID numbers continue to grow and their hospitals are over capacity.

Edward donated five pallets of PPE including 3,500 isolation gowns, 6,000 N95 masks, and 72,000 exam gloves.

“We are really so thankful to Edward Hospital for doing everything they can and also as I said, the concern they showed is really heart-touching,” said Harish Kolasani who is the director of India Hub.

“When we needed help the most, the community was here for us. And we’re really thankful for that and eternally thankful for the help that the community provided,” said Colin Dalough, community and government relations manager at Edward-Elmhurst Health. “And now it’s our turn. It’s our turn to give back to the communities in greatest need and we know the subcontinent really needs it right now.”

India Hub

India Hub will be shipping out the supplies, which will be distributed in various parts of India.“They’ll be reaching the rural hospitals where they don’t have any supply right now,” said Kolasani. “And also, not just hospitals. We have COVID camps since we don’t have space in the hospital. So that is where this will be most helpful.

“It exemplifies what Naperville is really all about and that is when we see a need, we go out and meet it,” said Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico. “And Edward certainly lived that example.”

India Hub, located at the Mall of India, is taking additional PPE donations from the community.

As of May 6, India is reporting around 414,000 new cases, with a total of 21.5 million cases in the country.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.