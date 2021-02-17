Edward Hospital: Awards and Recognition

Did you know…

…Edward Hospital is one of the most recognized hospitals in the Chicago area for safety and the quality of care it provides?

Edward Hospital Makes the List

In 2020, Edward was named one of Fortune/IBM Watson Health’s 100 Top Hospitals in the U.S. and was named an Everest Award winner for being among the fastest-improving hospitals in the country over the last five years.

Edward’s Emergency Department earned the Emergency Nurses Association Lantern Award. Edward is one of only two hospitals in the country to be honored four times – 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2020. Edward was also named to Healthgrades’ lists of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care, America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery and America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention.

A Magnet Hospital

In 2019, Edward achieved recognition as a Magnet hospital for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for the fourth time. Edward previously earned the honor in 2005, 2010 and 2014, and is one of only eight hospitals in Illinois and 100 in the U.S. to have achieved Magnet status four times or more.

Finally, Edward joins Elmhurst Hospital and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health as part of Edward-Elmhurst Health, which in 2020, for the second year in a row, was named one of the nation’s 15 Top Health Systems by Fortune/IBM Watson Health.

For more information about honors and recognition for Edward Hospital, visit www.eehealth.org.