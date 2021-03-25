Edward Hospital Among Busiest for Babies

Did you know…

…Edward Hospital is typically among the busiest hospitals in the Chicago area every year when it comes to delivering babies?

Built for Babies

Edward’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit features 35 private patient rooms with the ability to connect rooms for twins and a larger room for triplets.

Parents also have access to the Ronald McDonald Family Room, a place for them to rest and regroup when they’re at Edward with their children.

Dedication to Its Littlest (and Sickest) Patients

The hospital is also known for its treatment of the sickest and most fragile newborns, and handling of high-risk pregnancies and deliveries.

Examples include Michael Matthew Newson of Aurora, who in 2014 was born 16 weeks early and weighed 1 pound, 8 ounces. After nearly four months in Edward’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit, Michael went home weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces.

Edward’s Many Multiples

Edward Hospital has cared for and delivered numerous sets of babies born together. Since 1996, when Edward began a partnership with DuPage Neonatology Associates, the hospital has cared for more than 19-hundred sets of twins, more than 60 sets of triplets, four sets of quadruplets and one set of quintuplets.

In 2018, Edward cared for its 2,000th set of multiples when Aurora’s Sarah Esche-Lange gave birth to twins, Madison Josephine and Dylan Jeremiah.

