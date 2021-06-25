Edward Hospital: A Leader in Cardiac Care

Did you know…
Edward Hospital is a regional and national leader in cardiac care?
Comprehensive Cardiac Care
In 2002, the 71-bed Edward Heart Hospital opened, the first such facility in Illinois, providing comprehensive, advanced cardiac care in one location. Edward’s cardiac experts treat complex heart conditions with minimally invasive procedures that aren’t available in most community hospitals, including:
- TAVR – for patients with severe aortic stenosis who are too high-risk for traditional open-heart surgery
- MitraClip – for patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation who are too sick for open-heart surgery
- WATCHMAN – to treat AFib and reduce stroke risk without the need for medication
- Innovative options for chronic total occlusions, complete blockages of the coronary arteries
- CardioMEMS – a wireless system to remotely monitor heart failure patients
- L-VAD – a system that takes over the pumping function of the heart’s left ventricle
LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!Sign Up Today!