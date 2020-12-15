Edward Foundation Supports Edward Hospital

Did You know…

…Edward Foundation was created in 1990 to provide philanthropic support for Edward Hospital? Its mission is to help provide the best and highest quality services, technology and staff to the communities the hospital serves. Philanthropy has become critical to ensuring Edward, a nonprofit hospital, remains a leading hospital in the region, with the finest physicians, facilities, technologies and treatment options that save lives every day.

Edward Foundation Fundraising

Edward Foundation has raised $54.3 million since its inception. It funds popular programs like animal assisted therapy and provides scholarships to Edward employees who are working toward a nursing degree or advanced nursing degree.

Supporting Numerous Departments

Numerous departments benefit from funding raised through the Foundation, including the Edward Cancer Center, Linden Oaks Behavioral Health and the Edward Hospital Care Center. The foundation also generously supports cardiac services. In 2012 it helped to fund the construction of a hybrid operating room, one of the first built in the state of Illinois. Most recently, the Foundation concluded a major giving campaign to build the Cardiac Innovations & Structural Heart Center, which offers the latest advancements to treat structural heart conditions in one convenient location.

