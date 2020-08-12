Edward-Elmhurst Teal Band Program Increases Postpartum Awareness

Teal Band Program

Edward-Elmhurst Health has a new initiative for new moms.

The Teal Band Program helps to increase awareness about postpartum complications.

“We would like to give them a teal bracelet,” said Pat Bradley who is the system director of Edward-Elmhurst Health for Women’s Services. “And the reason we want to do this is that it’s almost like a communication tool.”

If a problem were to arise, the bracelets provide a quick and clear indication to the emergency department and EMS paramedics that a woman has recently given birth, which could mean she has postpartum complications.

New moms are asked to wear the bands until their six-week postpartum doctor’s appointment.

Female Strength and Support

The color teal was chosen because it symbolizes female strength.

“What we want to say to all our new moms, we’re so in awe of the strength it took for you to deliver your baby and we want to make sure we continue to care for you even after you’ve left our hospitals,” said Bradley.

The program also includes follow-up calls and access to multiple support groups. Behavioral health staff is also available to help with postpartum anxiety and depression.

Bradley said it’s important to healthcare staff that they support the new mothers, which is why the band reads “Edward-Elmhurst cares for moms.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

