Edward-Elmhurst Recognized for Excellence in Cardiac Care & Surgery

Posted on April 18, 2020

Edward-Elmhurst Health, which includes Edward Hospital in Naperville and Elmhurst Hospital, has been recognized for excellence as a national leader for cardiac care and cardiac surgery for 2020, according to a national study by Healthgrades.

Healthgrades is the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals. The Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation recognized Edward-Elmhurst Health with 15 cardiac awards and achievements.

  • One of Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care for seven years in a row (2014-2020)
  • One of Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery in 2020
  • Top 5% in the nation for overall cardiac services for seven years in a row (2014-2020)
  • Top 10% in the Nation for cardiology services for 17 years in a row (2004-2020)
  • Cardiac Care Excellence Award for seven years in a row (2014-2020)
  • Five-Star Recipient for valve surgery in 2020
  • Five-Star Recipient for treatment of heart attack for 15 years in a Rrw (2006-2020)

Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital

  • Recipients of the Healthgrades 2020 Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award
  • Recipients of the Healthgrades Coronary Intervention Excellence Award
  • Edward Top 5% and Elmhurst Top 10% in the nation for cardiac surgery in 2020
  • Top 10% in the Nation for coronary interventional Procedures
  • Five-Star Recipients for coronary bypass surgery
  • Five-Star Recipients for treatment of heart failure

Elmhurst Hospital

Credit: Edward-Elmhurst Health

  • Five-Star Recipient for pacemaker procedures five years in a row (2016-2020)

“We’re honored that Healthgrades has recognized the quality outcomes for Edward-Elmhurst patients,” said Mary Lou Mastro, System CEO at Edward-Elmhurst Health. “The numerous awards across the spectrum of cardiac care reinforces and confirms the commitment of our doctors, nurses, and specialists to provide comprehensive, innovative, and compassionate cardiac care.”

Naperville News 17's Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

