Edward-Elmhurst Named Top 15 Health System

Posted on June 30, 2020

Fortune/IBM Watson Health named Edward-Elmhurst Health a top-15 health system in the country.

Two Years Running

It’s the second year in a row Edward-Elmhurst has been recognized on the list, which scores health systems based on clinical, operational, and patient satisfaction metrics.

Additional Honors

To go along with that honor, both Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital were named among the 100 top hospitals in the U.S. They are two of only seven Illinois hospitals to receive the distinction.

Both were also named to the Everest List, which recognizes the fastest-improving hospitals over a five-year span. In this instance, they are two of just three Illinois hospitals to be recognized.

And both hospitals earned an A in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2020 Hospital Safety Grades, which rates hospital effectiveness in keeping patients safe from errors, accidents and infections.

“Honors such as these do not come easily”

system

Elmhurst Hospital

“We have definitely come into our own as a health system. In fact, it’s hard to remember a day when we weren’t all working together toward the same goals,” said Edward-Elmhurst Health System CEO Mary Lou Mastro.

“While these past few months have been very difficult, it’s been our strength and unity as a system that have pulled us through. Every single day I see evidence of the incredible work we’ve put into earning these awards. Honors such as these do not come easily, but it’s such a great feeling to know that we are being singled out for our efforts to create safe, seamless and personal care for our patients and our community.”

Among the 15 Top Health Systems, Edward-Elmhurst Health had the lowest inpatient mortality and lowest 30-day mortality.

IBM Watson Health identified the top hospitals by evaluating 3,134 short-term, acute-care, non-federal hospitals in the country.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

