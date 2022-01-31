NorthShore—Edward-Elmhurst Health Website for Healthcare Workers

Pay It Forward Together Website

NorthShore—Edward-Elmhurst Health has launched a new website to “honor, celebrate, and appreciate” the company’s employees, according to a NorthShore—Edward-Elmhurst Health press release. “Pay It Forward Together” is a way for employees and the public to share words of encouragement and stories of appreciation.

The initiative is to help honor healthcare teams fighting COVID-19 across the health system which includes newly merged NorthShore, as well as Swedish Hospital, and Northwest Community Healthcare.

The merger was finalized earlier this month. It creates the third largest health system and second largest physician network in Illinois, with nine hospitals and over 300 ambulatory locations across six counties in northeast Illinois. It connects 25,000 team members, including 6,000 physicians, to serve an area that includes over 4.2 million residents.

How Does it Work?

People can submit messages directly on the website, including images, and use #payitforwardtogether to share posts from their social media accounts “to honor the hard work, dedication and sacrifices of the team members,” according to the website.

The website also provides links to ways you can help like charitable giving and blood donations. “We are in this together, we’re stronger together – let’s join together to pay it forward to our healthcare teams and our communities.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.