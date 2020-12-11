Edward-Elmhurst Health to Vaccinate Health Care Workers

Penning an open letter to the editor, Edward-Elmhurst Health System CEO Mary Lou Mastro announced the intent to begin vaccinating health care workers with the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine. While not equipped with a sufficient quantity to vaccinate all, thousands will be administered next week.

“True to form, our healthcare workers have stepped up en masse to do what is right and noble. Next week, we will receive and administer thousands of vaccines to them. In the first week, we will not have enough vaccines for all those who want them. But they are lined up and will patiently wait for the next shipment – because they know there is light at the end of the tunnel and they must lead us all through to the end,” says Mastro.

Multiple pharmaceutical companies are in the process of producing COVID-19 vaccinations en masse, including Pfizer, which had its vaccine approved by an FDA panel this afternoon. With efficacy rates reported in a range of 80-90% for multiple vaccines, many are hoping the light at the end of the tunnel is growing brighter.

“Together, we will fight back against the pandemic that has wreaked havoc on all our lives. We’ve studied the data. Purchased ultra-cold freezers. Educated the staff. Established mass vaccination centers. Mobilized the delivery team and, in many other ways, prepared to change history and the course of this disease,” says Mastro.

While the daily number of positive COVID-19 tests has declined since the November 13 high of 15,223, the number of COVID-19 related deaths continue to hover around all-time highs. December 10, the most recent date for statewide statistics, shows 231 deaths recorded, second-most since the pandemic began.

Edward Hospital continues to treat and care for COVID-19 patients, making immunity for front line workers imperative.

“I am so proud of our physicians, employees, volunteers and the entire community who’ve worked together to battle this pandemic. We have witnessed unthinkable pain, suffering and tragedy. We have also felt profound love, camaraderie, compassion and support,” says Mastro.

