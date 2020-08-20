Edward-Elmhurst Health Opens Nine Covid-19 Testing Locations

In an effort to increase convenience for members of the community, Edward-Elmhurst Health is offering COVID-19 testing at nine outpatient labs in the west and southwest suburbs.

How to Secure a Test from Edward-Elmhurst

Patients must have an order from an Edward-Elmhurst Health primary care physician in order to utilize one of the nine testing facilities.

Once an order is secured, COVID-19 test appointments will be made. Results of the tests will be received by patients in their MyChart account with Edward-Elmhurst Health online or in the MyEEHealth app.

Where Will There Be Testing

Here are the locations of the new testing sites:

Edward-Elmhurst Health Center – Addison, 303 W. Lake St.

Edward-Elmhurst Health Center – Bolingbrook, 130 N. Weber Rd.

Center for Health (Elmhurst Hospital campus) – Elmhurst, 1200 S. York St.

Edward-Elmhurst Health Center – Lombard, 130 S. Main St.

Edward Hospital Lab (South Lobby) – Naperville, 801 S. Washington St.

Edward-Elmhurst Health Center – North Naperville, 1804 N. Naper Blvd.

Edward-Elmhurst Health Center – Oak Park, 932 Lake St.

Edward-Elmhurst Health Center – Oswego, 6701 U.S. Hwy. 34 (at Orchard Rd.)

Edward Plainfield Campus, Building A – Plainfield, 24600 W. 127th St.

Nine Open, One Closes

The new testing sites will open on August 23. Meanwhile, Edward-Elmhurst Health will close its COVID-19 drive-up testing site at the health system’s corporate center, effective August 22.

“By offering multi-site COVID-19 testing options, community members can have their regular lab tests performed at the same time as the COVID-19 test, rather than at two different locations,” says Mary Lou Mastro, System CEO, Edward-Elmhurst Health. “This is particularly convenient for patients who need testing services before surgery or a procedure, and with nine locations, testing will be closer to home.”

When to Get a Test

Edward-Elmhurst Health urges patients to call their doctor is they’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if the individual is exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Those symptoms are, but are not limited to: fever or chills, coughing, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle of body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

Kevin Jackman reports for Naperville News 17