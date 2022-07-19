Edward-Elmhurst Health Awards Nearly $4 Million To Local Organizations

Edward-Elmhurst Health has announced the beneficiaries of nearly $4 million from its Community Investment Fund. The money is being distributed to 14 different organizations within Cook, Will and DuPage counties.

Naperville Area Groups Recognized

Programs that operate within both Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 are among those receiving funds. The Naperville Education Foundation will get $250,000 for its Project RISE, which offers nutrition, housing, and physical/mental health support to students and families in need. IPSD 204 will receive $500,000 for its CARES program, which focuses on mental health, wellness and health equity resources.

Other Naperville groups receiving funds include Loaves & Fishes Community Services, which will receive $325,500 for its mobile food delivery program, and KidsMatter, which will get $250,000 for its workforce training and mental health first aid for high school students.

Fund Set Up Upon Merger

The fund was established upon the merger of NorthShore University HealthSystem and Edward-Elmhurst Health in January 2022. At that time the groups each committed $100 million to their respective communities. That money will continue to grow and allow the health system to give back, helping to spur economic growth and further health care initiatives. Edward-Elmhurst Health said it chose groups aligned with that mission, looking at those that promote health equity and areas most in need.

Other Groups Awarded

Organizations aiding in health access, navigation, literacy and equity that received funds include the DuPage Health Coalition, Greater Family Health in Franklin Park, and the Southwest Suburban Immigrant Project. Friends of Lisle received its funding for its work on expanding food storage and distribution for those in need. In the areas of housing aid, both Bridge Communities and DuPagePADS were recognized. VNA Health Care received funding for its nursing workforce pathway program. And for providing mental health help and battling substance use disorders, Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley, Outreach Community Ministries, and Stepping Stones all also received funds.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

