Edward-Elmhurst Health and NorthShore University HealthSystem Merger Finalized

The merger between healthcare networks Edward-Elmhurst Health and Northshore University HealthSystem has been finalized, a Tuesday release said.

Health System Merger

The merger creates the third largest health system and second largest physician network in Illinois, with nine hospitals and over 300 ambulatory locations across six counties in northeast Illinois. It connects 25,000 team members, including 6,000 physicians, to serve an area that includes over 4.2 million residents.

The network will refer to itself as “NorthShore—Edward-Elmhurst Health” while it considers a new name and brand.

Patients can expect the same care and services currently available, “while over time benefiting from improved access to additional specialties and sub-specialties, a larger breadth of services and an improved experience through state-of-the-art solutions, seamlessly connected throughout the system,” according to the release. Current physician and medical groups will be maintained.

NorthShore—Edward-Elmhurst Health will be led by President and CEO J.P. Gallagher, previously president and CEO of Northshore.

It will be split between North and South Regions, with former Edward-Elmhurst Health President and CEO Mary Lou Mastro serving as the South Region CEO.

A board of directors with members representing NorthShore, Edward-Elmhurst Health, Northwest Community Healthcare, and Swedish Hospital will govern the new network.

Leadership Optimistic

“We have so much in common – our values, our cultures and our commitment to our people,” Mastro said in the release.

Gallagher also expressed optimism about the merger. “As we deepen our commitment to community connection and expand regional access to leading-edge, expert care in our patients’ back yards, we have the opportunity to create something truly differentiated and transformative,” he said in the release.

Community Investment Fund

Edward-Elmhurst Health and NorthShore University HealthSystem have each committed $100 million to their respective communities as part of a new community investment fund.

“These funds will generate millions of dollars annually to enhance health and well-being, advance health equity and support local economic growth,” Gallagher said.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!