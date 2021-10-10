Edward-Elmhurst Earns CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Recognition

Most Wired Program

Edward-Elmhurst Health has earned 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Level 8 Acute and Level 8 Ambulatory recognition. The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) program does an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.

“We are very proud of this award that acknowledges our work to make accessing healthcare easier and commitment to transform the healthcare experience to make it safe, seamless and personal,” said Mary Lou Mastro, system CEO at Edward-Elmhurst Health.

Edward-Elmhurst Health was one of 147 hospitals and health systems in the country and one of 11 in Illinois to earn Most Wired Level 8 Acute recognition. It was also one of 100 hospitals and health systems in the country and one of five in Illinois to earn Most Wired Level 8 Ambulatory recognition.

Most Wired Efforts

Edward-Elmhurst’s “most wired” efforts include the MyEEHEalth app that helps patients track their health anywhere at any time, MyChart patient portal, virtual visits, online scheduling for doctor visits and tests, remote monitoring to track patients’ health at home, on my way/save my spot to shorten wait at immediate cares and walk-in clinics, and a virtual assistant. The full list can be found here.

Edward-Elmhurst Health was previously recognized as Most Wired from 2015 to 2017, 2019, and 2020. Edward Hospital was also named in 2014.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.