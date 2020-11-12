Edward COVID-19 Cases Top 90 | D203 Postpones Hybrid | Underwood Gains Ground

Edward COVID-19 Cases Top 90

Naperville’s Edward Hospital is currently treating 93 inpatients with confirmed COVID-19 cases, their highest number on record. The hospital has reported two deaths of inpatients with confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, with a total of 62 patient deaths since the pandemic began. Hospital spokesperson Keith Hartenberger said in a statement, “The dramatic increase in the numbers of patients with COVID-19 over the last three weeks is a challenge, but we’re fine on capacity. We’ve implemented our surge plan, which calls for additional beds in other areas of the hospital to handle the influx of patients with COVID-19.” He added that the hospital is also able to continue to care for patients with other conditions. Edward asks that the public help to slow the spread by wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding social gatherings.

Regional Numbers

The 3-day rolling average for medical and surgical bed availability for Region 7, which includes Will County, has dropped to 15%. That’s below the 20% threshold. The rolling average for ICU bed availability in that region is now at 21%, just above the threshold. Region 8, which includes DuPage County, also saw its medical and surgical bed rolling average availability drop below the threshold, to 18%. Its ICU bed rolling average availability stands at 33%. The 7-day rolling positivity rate for Region 7 is now at 18.5%. Region 8 is at 15.1%.

D203 Postpones Hybrid

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our area, Naperville School District 203 will delay its hybrid learning plan until next year. Yesterday Superintendent Dan Bridges said the district would remain with remote learning through the end of first semester, with the earliest possibility of switching to hybrid being January 25, 2021. Bridges said there must be no more than a moderate level of Community Transmission reported by the DuPage County Health Department before the district would move forward with a hybrid plan. Bridges also announced that District 203 will postpone its basketball season until later this school year.

IPDH Says Stay Home

The Illinois Department of Public Health is advising Illinois residents to stay home for the next three weeks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The recommendation comes as Illinois saw its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases, with 12,657 new confirmed and probable cases reported on Wednesday. 145 deaths were reported, the highest number recorded by the state in a single day since late May. The IDPH advises residents to avoid travel, work from home if possible, and only leave home for “necessary and essential activities.”

Underwood Gains Ground

Democrat incumbent Lauren Underwood continues to gain ground over Republican opponent Jim Oberweis in the race for the 14th Congressional District seat. With votes continuing to come in throughout the seven counties the district covers, Underwood is currently ahead by 4,288 votes. Mail-in ballots postmarked by November 3 must be counted by November 17.

AMC Private Theatre Rentals

AMC has announced the launch of private theatre rentals for all its locations. The theatre chain did a test launch of the program in October to great success, receiving 110,000 inquiries. That’s more than four times of the private rentals the company received for all of 2019. Rentals for up to 20 total guests can be made online or through the AMC Theatres mobile app. Prices start at $99.

